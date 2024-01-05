Giants’ Darius Slayton could trigger multiple contract incentives in Week 18

The New York Giants may be 5-11 and appear to have little to play for, but nothing could be further from the truth.

One player can cash in big simply by catching a few passes this Sunday in the Giants’ season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.

Wide Darius Slayton was signed to a two-year, $12 million contract this past March, an agreement that was laden with incentive bonuses. As the 2023 season gets ready to sunset, several of those incentives are close to being achieved and could add up to a total of $2.5 million.

From Dan Duggan of The Athletic:

He’s (Slayton) is on the verge of reaching incentives in receptions and receiving yards. Slayton will earn $100,000 if he finishes with 50-59 catches, so he’s five catches shy of that mark. He’ll also earn $100,000 if he finishes with 750-874 yards, so he’s 42 yards away from that mark. Slayton is averaging 2.8 catches and 44.3 yards per game this season. Slayton’s contract includes an escalator, so any incentives he earns this year will increase his 2024 roster bonus by the same amount. If Slayton earns $200,000 in incentives this season, his bonus for being on the 90-man roster on the fifth day of the 2024 league year will increase from $2.4 million to $2.6 million.

Several other players, such as running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Darren Waller, had incentive-laden contracts as well but did not reach the milestones to earn them.

Barkley’s bonuses were based around the Giants qualifying for the postseason and Waller’s were reliant on him being elected to the Pro Bowl. Neither happened.

