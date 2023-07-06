Giants’ Darius Slayton confident he can emerge as top target in crowded offense

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) gains yards after the catch during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium / Vincent Carchietta - USA TODAY Sports

There’s been plenty of talk about the Giants’ lack of a top-tier receiver for Daniel Jones heading into the 2023-24 season.

New York added some talent this offseason in tight end Darren Waller, speedster Parris Campbell, and third-round pick Jalin Hyatt but many still feel there’s no star No. 1 option in that offense.

Fifth-year receiver Darius Slayton hears those concerns and believes he can be the answer for Big Blue.

“I believe in myself. I believe in my ability. I believe in the work I put in the offseason,” Slayton told the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy. “Whether we add 10 guys, whether we add all of you guys, I believe I'll find my way on the field.”

Slayton is coming off a year in which he recorded 46 catches for 724 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It was the third time he’s led the Giants in receiving yards in the past four seasons.

Despite that, he is still yet to crack the 800-yard mark in his NFL career, which he says is due to the talent around him.

“You see this guy go for 1,010 yards or see a guy go for 100 yards every week,” he said. “Some of these guys play with nobody. I play with Saquon [Barkley]. Where do you think the ball is going first? Not me. We had [Sterling Shepard], Evan Engram and now Darren.

“I didn’t play with just a bunch of bums. That’s a little annoying because at the end of the day, it’s not like I’ve ever been the only person or one person to get the ball, whereas somebody else is, it is what it is.”

The Auburn product, who was recently named Bleacher Report’s most underrated receiver in football, says he isn’t bothered by the lack of respect he and the rest of his teammates are getting from around the league.

“Everybody doesn’t know what I know,” Slayton said. "Everybody is not in the Giants’ building. At the end of the day, you can only judge based on what you see from afar.”

With Big Blue signing Slayton to just a two-year, $12 million deal this offseason, the 2023 campaign is looking like a Make or Break year for him. While he’d like to see himself emerge as the top target in this offense, he says he’s mainly focused on continuing to put up W’s.

“I just play to win," he told The Post. "As long as the Giants win, I’ll be alright.”