Giants’ Darius Muasau says his ‘alter ego’ takes over on the field

The New York Giants selected UCLA linebacker Darius Muasau with their sixth and final pick in this year’s NFL draft (No. 183 overall) and are stoked about the energy and production he can bring to their defense and special teams.

“He’s a good football player,” Giants general manager Joe Schoen said after the draft. “He was actually with (Michael Ghobrial), our special teams coach, they crossed paths at Hawaii. 440 career tackles, hasn’t missed a game, smart, tough, dependable, instinctive. Our special teams coach, he’s coached him, has a vision for him on special teams.”

Muasau, speaking at the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend out at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, revealed that he has a split personality of sorts — one for public consumption and the other once he gets on the field.

Darius Muasau talks about his "alter ego" on the field: "Once I get onto that field, I don't know how to explain it. It's somebody else on that field." pic.twitter.com/kOmQ3mFOcs — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) May 11, 2024

Muasau talked about his previous encounter with Ghobrial at the University of Hawaii, where Muasau played before transferring to UCLA.

“I only played special teams that year,” Muasau said. “That’s how I contributed to the team. That was my role there. I guess I was on every special team also at the time. I was on kickoff, kickoff return, punt, punt return. That is how I made my money out there. I just love running down, playing the ball, just making plays for the team. Any way to contribute to the team. That’s the way I did it.

“Now it’s a small world seeing Coach Ghobrial here now. Just a full circle moment having him here. Coming from the University of Hawai’i to now here in New York, it’s crazy.”

Muasau is a West coaster who is preparing for a career on the East Coast. He’s only seen snow once in his lifetime.

“I played in Wyoming, high altitude, and it was like light snow,” Muasau said. “But nothing really crazy. I’m also looking forward to a white Christmas. I haven’t seen anything like that in Hawaii, so I’m just really excited to be here.”

And the Giants are excited to have him.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire