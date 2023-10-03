Giants’ Daniel Jones on Week 4 performance: ‘I let the team down’

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was hit 13 times and sacked 10 times (not a typo) during a 24-3 Monday night loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Although the team’s offensive line was a turnstile made of Swiss cheese, that does not absolve Jones of his own issues. A year removed from his apparent breakout, DJ has devolved into the worst version of himself.

In Week 4, Jones lost a fumble and threw two interceptions, giving him a league-leading six on the season. One of those interceptions came at the goal line and was promptly returned 97 yards for a touchdown, giving Seattle a swing of +14 in a matter of seconds.

It was a backbreaking turnover and the unofficial end to the game.

“Obviously, terrible decision and awful mistake, so I can’t afford to do that,” Jones told reporters.

There appeared to be a miscommunication between Jones and wide receiver Parris Campbell on the play but that’s not a solid excuse for the veteran quarterback. He failed to recognize that Campbell was out of position while also missing a wide-open tight end Darren Waller, who was likely down the list on his progressions.

As Jones made his way to the bench after that play, head coach Brian Daboll was furious.

Brian Daboll is disgusted with Daniel Jones pic.twitter.com/F7ngrsxLhC — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 3, 2023

“Well, obviously not through an interception,” Daboll said when asked what he wanted Jones to do on the play.

Processing errors were the Achilles heel for Jones on Monday night. Not only did he make that error at the goal line, but he failed to throw Campbell open later in the game, leading to another interception. He also missed a wide-open Wan’Dale Robinson at one point, instead choosing to flee a clean pocket because he was seeing ghosts.

“I mean obviously I didn’t play well enough. It was unacceptable and I let the team down, so I’ve got to fix it. I’ve got to work hard to get it right and I’m going to do that,” Jones said. “I’m going to look at myself and study myself and see where I can improve and see where I can help this team and that’s what I’m focused on. My play wasn’t good enough. I know that, and that’s what I’m focused on.”

The Giants simply can not afford for their $160 million quarterback to play this poorly, especially when no one around him is stepping up. If it has to be the Daniel Jones Show then so be it. It’s time for DJ to embrace that, take his beating, and do whatever he can to avoid compounding the issues.

On Monday night, Jones fell well short of that.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire