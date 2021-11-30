Giants' Daniel Jones suffered strained neck in Eagles win, status for Dolphins uncertain

Daniel Jones white jersey Giants vs Eagles

The Giants secured a much-needed win over the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday, but Daniel Jones was injured in the process.

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano has confirmed via a source that Jones suffered a strained neck early in the win, and his status for Sunday’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins is up in the air.

As of now, it’s unclear how much of an issue Jones’ neck will be but he could miss some practice time this week, Vacchiano notes.

In what appears to be a connected move, the Giants are also signing QB Jake Fromm off the Buffalo Bills practice squad, Vacchiano confirms.



Jones was 19-of-30 for 202 yards and touchdown against the Eagles, adding 30 yards on the ground in the 13-7 win. Overall this season, Jones has thrown for 2,428 yards and 10 touchdowns compared to just seven interceptions.

Currently, Jones, Mike Glennon and the soon-to-be-signed Fromm are the only QBs on the active roster, with Brian Lewerke on the practice squad. If Jones is indeed unable to go on Sunday, it would almost certainly be Glennon getting the start against the Fins.