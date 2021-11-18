Giants’ Daniel Jones shrugs off ugly prime-time record

The New York Giants (3-6) head down to Tampa to play the Buccaneers (6-3) on “Monday Night Football” this week. It is a cringeworthy thought for Giants fans who have had to sit through the Giants’ recent spate of prime-time losses.

Since Dave Gettleman took over the team as general manager in December 2017, the Giants have played 12 games in prime time.

They’ve won once. They beat the San Francisco 49ers, 27-23, on Nov. 12, 2018. They have gone 0-8 from that point on, 0-7 with Daniel Jones at quarterback.

With the Giants a long shot to break that streak this Monday (the opened as 11.5-point underdogs), Jones pretended he didn’t know his team has stunk on national television at night.

“I really haven’t thought about it,” Jones told reporters on Wednesday. “I didn’t realize it until recently, but we’re preparing for this week. Each game is different. Each game is a different opportunity, so we’ll look to prepare for this one.”

That would be nice. The only fans who enjoy watching this Giants franchise on prime-time are fans of the other teams and one who bet against them.

Their dirty laundry has aired from coast to coast and beyond for four years now and the league is turning a blind eye. They are good theater for football fans and bring a large audience to the broadcasts, even if that theater is one of the absurd.

Jones was asked if the Giants planned to change anything. He said not really.

“I think each one of them was a different game,” he said. “We haven’t won enough games here recently, period, so you look at whatever the situation is. We’ve got to look at this game individually and preparing for that game.”

The Giants have won two of their last three games and the Bucs have dropped their last two, allowing 65 points to the Saints and Washington, so there’s hope.

