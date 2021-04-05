Giants' Daniel Jones sets up receiver workout in Arizona

Scott Thompson
·1 min read
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones vs Cincinnati Bengals
Daniel Jones is following in the footsteps of Eli Manning, as he has set up a workout with his receivers and tight ends in Arizona, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Manning had a tradition of going to Duke University to workout with his receivers right around this time to connect with some new faces, or have team chemistry heightened before the start of OTAs. A Duke product himself, Jones may not have been able to go to his alma mater because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he does have some new receivers he needs to link up with.

Though we don't know who exactly is showing up to Jones' week-long workouts, Kenny Golladay would be the prime subject given his status as the Giants' new No. 1 wide receiver. John Ross is another wideout that is looking to be a key part of the offense. Kyle Rudolph can't participate, however, due to needing foot surgery.

Rappport added that offensive linemen will be joining the workouts as well.

This is a great showing of leadership by Jones, who set up the entire trip. Coming into his third season, Jones knows the pressure is on after what the Giants were already able to upgrade on the offensive side of the ball in free agency, let alone the NFL Draft. He's looking for that Year 3 leap that front offices and coaches want to see from players.

This is a good start to that.

