Giants’ Daniel Jones says surgically repaired knee feels ‘really good’

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been feeling a lot better following his torn ACL last season.

Things were not going well for Big Blue and Jones last year as they were 1-4 with Jones as the starter going into a Week 8 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. To make matters worse, the Giants ended up getting blown out by the Raiders and the franchise dual-threat quarterback tore his right ACL.

However, Jones believes that he is feeling much better after his rehab process to date.

“Knee feels good. Really good,” Jones told reporters on Tuesday. “I think every week I’ve continued to feel better and better and taking steps. Doing a lot of the same things I’ve been doing, but doing them better and feeling sharper, cleaner with a lot of my cuts.

“Kind of working on getting that explosiveness back and then taking steps in improving my change of direction and cutting from even where it was before the injury.”

The Giants will need Jones to return to form if they want any chance of winning the division this season as the common consensus is Drew Lock is not the answer.

Jones himself will be looking to return to his 2022 form where he posted career highs in wins (9), passing yards (3,205), rushing yards (708), and rushing touchdowns (7). He also posted career lows in interceptions (5) and interception percentage (1.1 percent which was a league-leading metric).

There was a lot of talk about the Giants moving on from Jones and his big contract next offseason as the team has an out in 2025. All signs point to the Giants doing this and the only way for that to change is if the former sixth overall draft pick starts putting points up on to the board, taking care of the ball, and winning football games — something that has been quite the challenge for Giants quarterbacks throughout the franchise’s history.

However, as of now, Jones has been kept out of 11-on-11 drills during minicamp.

