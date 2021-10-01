Giants’ Daniel Jones says players, not Jason Garrett, must step up

The New York Giants’ offense is underperforming again this year despite the enhancements the front office made at the skill positions of wide receiver, running back and tight end.

Much of the blame for the ineptitude has been directed at offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, whose ‘vanilla’ and unimaginative play calling has been criticized going back to his days in Dallas.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones doesn’t think the blame should be solely laid at Garrett’s feet.

“I have a ton of confidence in Coach Garrett, and I know the offense does. It’s on us to execute those plays,” Jones told reporters on Thursday. “Like I said, talking about some of the breakdowns in the red zone, those are execution issues and things I’ve got to do better, things we all have to do better on the field. We have a ton of confidence in what we’re doing on offense and what we’re doing as a program.”

The Giants are 3-for-9 this season in the red zone, next to last in the league. Big Blue is averaging 350 yards per game on offense (18th in the NFL) and are 24th overall in scoring (18.7 PPG).

This Sunday, they face the Saints in New Orleans and could be without several offensive starters. Things might just get worse before they get better around here.