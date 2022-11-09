Giants’ Daniel Jones remains focused on improvement, not contract

John Fennelly
·3 min read

In the most crucial season in the young NFL career of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, he is holding his own.

The fourth-year former first-rounder out of Duke has led the Giants to a 6-2 record at the break, dragging the team to victory in five of those games by leading fourth-quarter game-winning drives.

That has been enough for the Giants to start considering entering into a long-term relationship with Jones although his personal statistics have been paltry:

143-of-220 passing (65.0 percent) for 1,399 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions for a passer rating of 88.0. In addition, Jones also has 363 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 64 carries (5.7 YPC).

The Giants did not exercise Jones’ fifth-year option this spring with the intention of Jones having to go out and prove himself worth of an extension this season.

Halfway through the year, he’s done everything asked of him and more. There have been rumblings of general manager Joe Schoen readying up an extensive offer to Jones, but as of Tuesday, Jones said the team has not approached him.

Instead, Jones will forge on ahead — as he always does — and continue to try and get his team to a much-desired playoff berth.

“I’m focused on playing the best I can, and that’s kind of been my outlook the whole time. I play the best I can, and let the other stuff work itself out,” Jones told reporters. “There’s always more to do. I think just for me personally, I think I have expectations of myself and goals for myself to continue to improve week to week. How that’s seen by other people is really out of my control. So, for myself and personally I want to improve every week and continue to put this team in a position to win games.”

The Giants are favored this week at home against the 1-6-1 Houston Texans and then host the 2-6 Detroit Lions. There’s a possibility they could be 8-2 heading into the final seven games of the season, five of which will be against NFC East rivals.

Co-owner John Mara said this summer the Giants have done everything possible ‘to screw this kid up’ since they drafted Jones three years ago.

That is still going on, although it’s not the Giants who are screwing him up but rather the football gods. Jones has hardly any weapons to work outside of running back Saquon Barkley thanks to another massive spate of injuries.

The Giants have relied on the legs of Jones and Barkley on offense and a very opportunistic defense to win games. But now, the defense is experiencing injuries, most notably the off-field one to star safety Xavier McKinney.

The injury is one of those unforced errors that has derailed the Giants in the past. Jones handled it like the leader he has become.

“Tough situation there, and I feel for Xavier,” Jones said. “I think it’s a tough situation and feel for him. Support for him, certainly. It’s not easy for him to go through that. We’ll have guys step up and play that role and do a good job, we’re confident in (them).

“He probably regrets it, and we feel for him. I think he certainly doesn’t want to be in that situation. We’ll support him. The next guy up has got to be ready to go.”

Related

Julian Love would like to remain with Giants: 'I love playing here'

Giants' Xavier McKinney won't commit to 2022 return after ATV accident

Giants' Nick Williams, Aaron Robinson unlikely to return this season

List

Giants NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 10

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Raiders far from playoffs after record number of blown leads

    Las Vegas first-year coach Josh McDaniels spoke at training camp about learning “how not to lose," but at the season's midway point, the Raiders have found creative ways to come up short. At 2-6 after back-to-back losses at the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars — teams that are a combined 6-11 — the Raiders are nowhere near the playoffs, and McDaniels is facing tremendous heat from a fan base that isn't shy about bringing up his 11-17 record more than a decade ago with the Denver Broncos.

  • Democrats Case, Tokuda win Hawaii’s congressional seats

    Voters in Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District elected a new U.S. representative Tuesday after the incumbent, U.S. Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele, decided not to seek re-election. Tokuda thanked a cheering crowd at a post-election celebration for their support and their work to win over voters by by knocking on doors, making phone calls and waving at cars while holding signs. “We reminded them at the end of the day it was always about them, the people of Hawaii,” she said.

  • Marcus Mariota: I can do a better job of giving Kyle Pitts more opportunities

    Through eight games as a rookie last year, Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts had 36 receptions for 546 yards with one touchdown. Through eight games in 2022, Pitts has 23 receptions for just 285 yards, albeit with a pair of TDs. Atlanta’s pass game is dramatically different with Marcus Mariota at quarterback instead of Matt [more]

  • Derrick Henry is one of two players in NFL with 1,000 scrimmage yards

    Titans RB Derrick Henry is one of two players in the NFL with 1,000 scrimmage yards.

  • Giants vs. Texans: 5 things to know about Week 10

    The New York Giants and Houston Texans square off on Sunday afternoon in Week 10, so here are five things fans should know.

  • Seahawks vs. Cardinals: 11 highest-graded players in Week 9

    Here are the team's 11 highest-graded players from Sunday's game according to Pro Football Focus.

  • Kirk Cousins and the Vikings are running the best offense you’re not talking about

    The Minnesota Vikings are the best 7-1 team nobody's talking about. Laurie Fitzpatrick gets into how Kirk Cousins and the offense have led the way.

  • Ukraine requested C-RAM air defense systems from US, ABC News reports

    Speaker of the Ukrainian parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk sent a letter to the U.S. Congress, asking Washington to supply Kyiv with highly mobile C-RAM air defense systems to combat Iranian-made kamikaze drones, ABC News reported on Nov. 7.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Issues Shares in Exchange for Debt.

    The home-goods retailer has negotiated with an existing bondholder to exchange $31.5 million in bonds for 2.8 million shares of common stock.

  • 50,000 Russian conscripts are currently fighting against Ukraine Putin

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that about 50,000 Russian conscripts are taking part in the hostilities in Ukraine. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet Interfax, quoting Putin during a meeting with the governor of Tver Oblast of Russia Quote from Putin: "We currently have 50,000 [conscripts - ed.

  • Colts' hiring of interim Jeff Saturday is already wild. But his success could be a problem for the NFL.

    Irsay is bringing Saturday in with the goal of eventually installing him as the permanent head coach. Given how this went down, this could be a significant Rooney Rule loophole/headache for the league.

  • Biden calls MAGA Republicans 'some of the darkest forces' in U.S. history

    Biden calls MAGA Republicans 'some of the darkest forces' in U.S. history

  • Will 'Superman & Lois' or 'The Winchesters' survive? The CW says expect 'minimal' carryover next year

    What shows — if any — will survive The CW's recent purge of its own content library? The prognosis isn't looking good for the few surviving titles like Superman & Lois, Kung Fu, All American, and Walker. Taking part in a quarterly earnings call this week the network's fresh owner — Nexstar Media Group — alluded to more cutbacks on the small screen. “Over the course of the next year, we’re really working to develop our slate, which will then come online in the 2023-2024 broadcast season," said Ex

  • 2022 NFL head coach firings, tracking offseason coaching carousel

    The Colts' firing of Frank Reich continues the 2023 offseason coaching carousel. Here are the potential HC candidates for the next NFL season.

  • Russian mercenary fighting against Ukraine dies in Kostroma nightclub fire

    An alleged Russian mercenary involved in the full-scale war against Ukraine has perished in a fire at a nightclub n the Russian city of Kostroma, Ukrainian journalist Denis Kazansky said on Telegram on Nov. 6.

  • 4 Huge Social Security Changes Taking Effect in January 2023

    A whopping 97% of retired Americans say they've noticed inflation's effect on their expenses, according to a 2022 survey from The Motley Fool, and 85% of those respondents say that inflation is stretching their budget. Beneficiaries will see their monthly payments increase by 8.7%, which will amount to around $146 per month for the average retiree. All retirees currently collecting Social Security will receive this boost in benefits starting in January 2023.

  • China's Guangzhou brings back mass testing to fight city's worst COVID outbreak

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Millions of residents of China's southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou were told on Wednesday to get tested for COVID-19, as infections topped two thousand for two days running in the city's worst outbreak so far. As local cases across China reached their highest level since April 30, authorities announced on social media that five districts representing more than half Guangzhou's population of almost 19 million would need to undergo mass testing. The latest round of mass testing in Guangzhou comes as China battles a rebound in infections in several economically vital cities, including the capital Beijing, as well as Zhengzhou and Chongqing, which have dampened hopes that the world's second-largest economy could ease curbs and restrictions soon.

  • Eagles vs. Commanders: 7 storylines to watch for in Week 10

    Here are seven storylines to watch in the Philadelphia Eagles Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders

  • NHL’s Boston Bruins Release Controversial Prospect Who Bullied, Assaulted Black Classmate in Middle School

    Isaiah Meyer-Crothers’ mother says Mitchell Miller relentlessly bullied her developmentally disabled Black son since the second grade. According to the Associated Press, at the age of 14, in 2016, Miller pleaded guilty to “one count of assault and one count of violation of the Ohio Safe Schools Act” after he and another teenager were seen on surveillance video “kicking and punching” Isaiah. They “were accused of making Meyer-Crothers eat a candy push pop after wiping it in a bathroom urinal.”

  • Live Results: Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker: Georgia US Senate election

    One of the nation's closest-watched Senate races remained too close to call as of early Wednesday morning.