Giants’ Daniel Jones preparing for his first-ever joint practice

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has quite a bit of pressure on him heading into this season, his third as the Giants’ starter. The team’s offensive hopes are riding on his development and the last thing he or the team needs is for him to suffer any type of injury or setback.

Jones is not expected to play in the team’s preseason game this Sunday in Cleveland but he will be exposed to the Browns’ tuned-up defense when the Giants hold joint practices during the week.

Jones trusts they will play with in the boundaries of practice etiquette and respect the red non-contact jersey he will be wearing.

“I’ve never been to a joint practice before, I’m looking forward to it,” Jones told reporters on Tuesday. “I think that’s understood when you come together as a team that you’re going to practice a certain way and be smart and take care of one another. I certainly expect them to do that.”

Jones was asked if being smart off the field is the sign of a smart football team.

“Yeah, being smart certainly helps, and I think you can apply that to a lot of areas of your life. Same way as being smart probably helps in your job. I think guys have a feel for football too, and there’s something to be said for football instincts and football feel as well,” he said.

On Tuesday, both general manager Dave Gentleman and co-owner John Mara addressed the media and both extolled their support for Jones. Gettleman’s tenure will certainly be tied to Jones’ performance and Mara also said he wanted to see the tam start winning again.

Jones was asked about his relationship with the co-owners.

“I certainly feel like I have a good relationship with Mr. Mara and talk to him every now and then, (I) see him around the building. I think that’s something that a lot of people say is how involved the Maras and the Tisches are and they’re here every day working. I think we all have a good relationship,” Jones said.

