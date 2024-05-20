Giants' Daniel Jones participates in seven-on-seven drills on first day of OTAs

The Giants held their first day of 2024 Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on Monday, and starting quarterback Daniel Jones took another key step in his recovery from ACL surgery.

According to Dan Salomone of Giants.com, Jones participated in seven-on-seven drills, completing passes to Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson.

There is no contact permitted during this portion of the spring – not that quarterbacks are ever permitted to be contacted during practices – but this was certainly a step in the right direction for Jones, who tore his ACL in his right knee on Nov. 5 of last year.

Salomone notes that the hope is for Jones to be full-go for the start of training camp in late July, which echoes what the quarterback has said throughout the offseason.

The 2024 season could be a make-or-break season for Jones’ future with the Giants. Big Blue signed the Duke product to a four-year, $160 million extension prior to last season, but the Giants have an out in Jones’ contract after this season that would allow them to cut ties with the quarterback, at the cost of $22 million in dead cap money.

The Giants did their homework on the quarterbacks at the top of this year’s draft class, but ultimately decided to draft Nabers with their first-round selection, despite Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy still being on the board.

Jones certainly has a lot to prove in 2024, but the good news for Giants fans is that it sounds like his recovery is going as planned.