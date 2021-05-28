Giants’ Daniel Jones offers this advice to Jets rookie Zach Wilson

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has amassed just two seasons in the NFL, but given the relentless criticism he faces, that probably feels more like 20 years.

That’s the nature of playing under the lights in New York, however. Everything is magnified, the media is relentless and the national spotlight is simply part of the job.

So, what advice does Jones have for his counterpart, New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson?

“Get used to doing media and talking to you guys,” Jones told reporters with a smile on Thursday.

Although Wilson is technically a cross-town rival, Jones still wishes him well and believes he has enough talent to succeed at the NFL level.

“I don’t know Zach. Certainly looks like a talented guy. I’m sure he’ll do great,” Jones added. “I’m pulling for him.”

So far, Wilson has looked solid in Jets practices, but he’s still had his struggles. Of course, they’ve all come away from the field so far.

“There are definitely some aggressive drivers here, that’s for sure,” Wilson told reporters on Thursday. “Getting used to that, getting cut off about everywhere you go.”

Wilson is just getting his feet wet. There’s still so very much he has to learn.

