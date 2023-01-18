Giants, Daniel Jones not satisfied with a single playoff win

The New York Giants defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the NFC playoffs last weekend and now move to the divisional round against NFC East rival Philadelphia.

The Giants have lost 16 of their last 20 games against the Eagles, including both contests this season. Theoretically, this week should be the end of the line for the upstart Giants, who are in the postseason for the first time in six years and now face the No. 1 seed in the conference on the road.

Quarterback Daniel Jones says the Giants have some unfinished business to attend to and aren’t ready to leave the party.

“Without a doubt. We certainly feel like we’ve played well to this point but by no means are we satisfied with just getting here,” Jones told reporters on Tuesday. “There’s a lot of work to do for us and we’re excited to do it. That’s been the approach this week. Guys came in today ready to work and ready to get after it. We’ve got a lot still left to do.”

Reminded that the Giants — a team who has lost 10 or more games five straight years and in seven of its last eight — are just two wins from the Super Bowl, Jones scoffed. He was not about to indulge in such a notion. There’s still too much football to be played to think about such things.

“We’re just focused on this week. We’re focused on everything we have to do to prepare to play our best on Saturday. We can’t really afford to look beyond that, we’ve got a big test and Philadelphia is a good team, obviously,” he said.

That has been the attitude of this team all season. They aren’t resting on any laurels. They know the ride could end at any time.

