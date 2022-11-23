Giants’ Daniel Jones nominated for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

On Tuesday, the NFL finalized 32 player nominees for the eighth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. And for the New York Giants, it was quarterback Daniel Jones who got the nod.

The award, which was created in 2014, honors the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Art Rooney Sr. It recognizes players “who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field” and off of it.

“These Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees exemplify the fiercest competition combined with the excellence of sportsmanship,” said Troy Vincent, EVP of Football Operations of the NFL. “It reflects the very values of respect, resilience, and fairness that inspire both teammates and opponents to be the best in the world.”

A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community will select eight finalists from the 32 nominees (four from the AFC and four from the NFC) and those eight players will be added to the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category.

Voting will take place in December.

The winner of the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award will be announced at the NFL Honors show in February and will receiver a $25,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire