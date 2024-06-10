Giants’ Daniel Jones named a QB most likely to be benched in 2024

The first two seasons under head coach Brian Daboll were in stark contrast to each other for both quarterback Daniel Jones and the New York Giants as a whole.

After unexpected success in Year 1, both Jones and the Giants regressed heavily in Year 2. To make things worse, Jones suffered a major knee injury after appearing in just six games in 2023.

Many expected the Giants to draft Jones’ replacement in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Instead, they selected a wide receiver (Malik Nabers) for Jones to target.

Even with the added weapons and support of his coaches, The Sporting News names Jones a top candidate to be benched in 2024.

3. Daniel Jones, Giants Daniel Jones is expected to be ready to start Week 1 after his 2023 season was curbed by a major knee injury. Drew Lock was signed behind him, giving New York a little more experience over Tommy DeVito. Although the team has tried to make it clear Lock is a backup only, between him and DeVito, there’s enough of a starting alternative should Jones struggle. The Giants didn’t draft another first-round QB to replace Jones, but they sure gave plenty of strong indications that they might. They won’t hesitate to spin away from DJ should he keep losing his groove.

With Drew Lock serving as Jones’ backup and an injury clause in DJ’ contract possibly affecting future cap implications, it’s not that crazy to think he could be benched.

Jones no longer has his safety blanket in Saquon Barkley. However, the Giants hope to have an improved offensive line given the free agent additions, and an improved receiving corps given the draft additions over the last two years.

The Giants’ obvious preference is for Jones to return back to the player he was in 2022 and lead the team to a bounce-back season.

