Giants’ Daniel Jones named a ‘player who needs help’ from 2023 NFL draft

Once quarterback Daniel Jones signed his four-year, $160 million deal with the New York Giants, general manager Joe Schoen’s next order of business was to find additional offensive weapons.

With free agency now in the rearview mirror, the Giants are still in need of a playmaking receiver which has them connected to many of the first-round talents in various mock drafts.

NFL Network’s Adam Schein recognizes that. And on his list of star players who need help from the 2023 NFL draft, he has Jones slated in at No. 7.

Brian Daboll just won Coach of the Year, thanks in large part for his brilliant work with Jones. Despite the 2022 Giants’ ragtag receiving corps, Daboll coaxed efficient quarterback play out of a former top-10 pick who’d largely underwhelmed prior to the new head coach’s arrival. Consequently, Jones just signed a four-year, $160 million deal. I remain skeptical as to whether “Danny Dimes” has another gear in his game, but a new stud at wide receiver could help the 25-year-old quarterback prove me wrong. I love the Darren Waller trade. That was a superb addition to Big Blue’s passing game. Now the Giants need to add the cherry on top: a first-round wide receiver. And with a WR prospect crop that lacks certified star power at the top, New York could have its No. 1 option available when the Giants come on the clock at No. 25 overall. GM Joe Schoen needs to protect the steep investment he just made at quarterback.

The Giants undoubtedly took a big step forward during their ‘rebuilding year’ by not just making the postseason but winning a playoff game against the 13-4 Minnesota Vikings on Super Wild Card Weekend. Still, more is needed.

The additions of Darren Waller and Parris Campbell should help the offense become more efficient but selecting a receiver in the first round could really move the needle.

The Giants had set Jones up for failure during the early part of his career. However, clearly, the new regime found a way to get the most out of him and continue to improve the surrounding cast around him.

