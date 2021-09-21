Giants' Daniel Jones named PFF's top QB of Week 2

Daniel Jones loads up to throw vs. Washington Football Team

Giants QB Daniel Jones' Week 2 performance against the Washington Football Team continues to get praise from Pro Football Focus, who named him to their Team of the Week.

PFF had Jones completing 11 passes thrown 10 or more yards downfield, which led the entire league. Positively graded throws also led the NFL, and he recorded "the weeks' lowest negatively graded throw rate." That all happened with 44.7 percent of his dropbacks being under pressure.

It was the first 90.0-plus single-game grade from PFF in his career at 91.3, and after two weeks, only Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has a better grade among quarterbacks in the league.

Of course, Jones and Giants fans would love to see a W when a performance like this happens, but that's not the way things rolled for New York on the road Thursday night.

Still, if there's any caveat, Jones is returning home to face an 0-2 Atlanta Falcons squad and coming off arguably the best game of his career. Using his legs and arm to get the job done will do this offense well against a defense that has allowed over 30 points in its first two contests.