Giants’ Daniel Jones named a 2024 bounce-back candidate

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been identified as one of the NFL’s 32 ‘bounce-back’ candidates for the 2024 season.

In a recent piece for Pro Football Focus, Bradley locker believes Jones, who is rehabbing from multiple injuries that limited his 2023 season to just six starts, has a big opportunity to ‘right his wrongs’ this fall with Big Blue.

There might not be a more polarizing player in the league than Jones and his four-year, $160 million contract. Suffering a neck injury and an ACL tear before Week 9 last year didn’t help his case. Jones’ 63.0 overall grade in 2023 was the lowest in his NFL tenure, and he was very hot or cold throughout the season. His games at Arizona and Miami were outstanding, but he struggled mightily against Las Vegas, Dallas and Seattle. Nonetheless, Jones was still a strong runner all around, putting forth a second straight year with a running grade of 82.2 or better.

Jones is currently participating in 7-on-7 drills at the team’s OTAs and recently said he plans on being under center come the team’s Week 1 regular season opener against Minnesota.

The Giants continue to seek out solutions along the offensive line, especially at guard. This offseason they added two veterans — Jon Runyan Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor — who they hope will keep Jones more secure. The Giants led the NFL in sacks allowed in 2023 with 85. Only the 1986 Philadelphia Eagles allowed more sacks in a single season.

That along with the young receiving corps the team has been building the past few seasons, should help Jones bolster his production in 2024.

The former No. 6 overall might not be a world-beater this year, but expect more consistency than he exhibited a year ago. If nothing else, his 4.1% turnover-worthy play rate will probably look more like it did from 2020-22. Adding Malik Nabers to the fray is a reason to project upward trends.

Jones may have to make do without tight end Darren Waller, who is still considering retirement, and his favorite receiver the past five seasons (Darius Slayton), who is staying away from OTAs in hopes of a contract extension.

