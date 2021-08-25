Giants' Daniel Jones must work through offensive ups and downs without top options

Daniel Jones throws during Giants-Patriots practice

Giants QB Daniel Jones is normally calm and collected on the field. Much like Eli Manning was, he doesn't show too much emotion. The occasional fist pump or throwing hands in the air after a bad play happens here and there.

But during joint practice on Wednesday in Foxboro, a certain four-letter expletive was yelled by Jones after a frustrating two-minute drill against the Patriots. The Giants' offense was up and down all day, and Jones clearly wasn't happy with his performance.

"Made some plays, didn't do some things great," Jones told reporters after practice. "We've got to look at a few things and clean it up. That's the way practice is sometimes, and you've got to be able to push through. We'll look to correct it going forward."

Jones wouldn't pinpoint a specific area that needs fixing, but he did mention the two-minute drill needs some cleaning up.

It's also worth noting that Jones is out there without the likes of Kenny Golladay, Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney and John Ross -- four key pieces for this offense. Kyle Rudolph did, however, have his first practice with the Giants, so that's at least one player on that list making his way back.

But for Jones, whether he says it or not, it has to be hard not getting work in with those key players. Training camp is all about building chemistry, and though there has been time with both Toney and Golladay on the field, I'd still be better if they were both available to work in these joint practices.

"I think those guys are working hard to get back and I know they're doing everything they can," Jones said. "It's our job to take the steps forward as an offense as a group. We'll be ready whenever they do get back."

It'd be even better if they could be on the field Sunday in Foxboro, too, when the starters play "at least the first half," per Joe Judge. But Jones will have to work with what he's got -- a theme from last season as well.

Will that be the case three weeks from now at MetLife Stadium when the Denver Broncos come to town? The Giants certainly hope not. Three weeks is ample time to work on recovery, so guys like Barkley, Golladay and Toney could find themselves padded up on the sideline ready to go.

In the meantime, though, a few more expletives may follow. Jones is under tons of pressure, and once again, he's never really going to show it. He knows what this season means for him and the rest of the organization.

So when the offense does take the field Sunday with their QB1 under center, he'll be looking for it to be smooth -- not up and down.

"Just to get out there, be comfortable, move the ball and score points," he said on what he's looking to accomplish during the final preseason game. "Like any game or practice, just execute football plays, move the ball down the field and score. So, be efficient and execute as an offense."