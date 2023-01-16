Giants’ Daniel Jones made NFL history in playoff upset of Vikings

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones completed 24 of his 35 pass attempts for 301 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday. He added an additional 78 yards on the ground.

It was the latest in a series of stellar performances for the former first-round pick, and this one gave the Giants their first playoff win since Super Bowl XLVI.

But Jones was even better than it seemed. In fact, he became the first quarterback in postseason history with 300-plus yards passing, 70-plus yards rushing, and two-plus touchdowns in a single game.

Some may view that as a manufactured stat but Jones is also just the fifth quarterback in the Super Bowl era to pass for 200-plus yards, rush for 70-plus yards, and score two-plus touchdowns in a single postgame game.

And he’s just the third quarterback in history to throw for 300-plus yards and rush for 70-plus yards in a single playoff game.

The data is there and Jones stands alone.

“Daniel, I’ve said it all year. He’s been good for us. Continues to be good for us. He played a good game,” head coach Brian Daboll said. “I’m proud of him.”

“I would say I’m impressed. I’m not shocked. He has been doing it all year. He’s really a special player,” running back Saquon Barkley said. “You know what a way to start it off. I’m happy for him and proud of him and we’re going to need him and keep leaning on him.”

“Great job. They are on a roll. He and Saquon are leading the way. I cannot give enough credit to those guys. They have done a lot,” safety Xavier McKinney said.

Jones played so well that even one of his most dug-in critics, Dan Orlovsky, tweeted an apology after the game.

Congratulations @Giants Apologies to Daniel Jones 👏👏🤝 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 16, 2023

DJ continues to silence the critics much like the Giants silenced the U.S. Bank Stadium crowd.

Story continues

List

Giants upset Vikings: Winners, losers and those in between

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire