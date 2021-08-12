Giants’ Daniel Jones, Lorenzo Carter won’t play vs. Jets

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge announced on Thursday that quarterback Daniel Jones and linebacker Lorenzo Carter will not play against the New York Jets this week.

Judge also indicated that he would meet with the team’s medical staff to determine who else will sit out on Saturday night, but didn’t have a full official list as of yet.

The news is not exactly surprising given that Judge previously revealed his plans to treat the preseason opener as he would have a Week 4 preseason game in the past.

“I will say this, the priority for me is to treat this more like a traditional game four and when I say that, it’s more of a make sure all of the players that we really have to evaluate get an evaluation. Because of the rules this year, we have to cut five guys after the Jets game. I want to make sure that we don’t make any decisions that impact our or their future without a proper evaluation,” Judge told reporters earlier this week.

Judge had also previously ruled out running back Saquon Barkley.

With Jones out, Mike Glennon and Clayton Thorson will obviously split playing time. At linebacker, Niko Lalos and Cam Brown will see a substantial number of snaps, while rookie Gary Brightwell (pending his health) and Sandro Platzgummer will be given the opportunity to impress at running back.

Judge was noncommittal about who would start across the offensive line but with few healthy bodies, regular-season starters may be forced to play a bit more than the Giants would have liked.

