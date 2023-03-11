Giants’ Daniel Jones likely to carry $21 million cap hit in 2023

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will carry a salary cap hit of $21 million for the 2023 season.

Many sources previously reported that Jones’ cap charge would be $18.5 – $19 million this year under his recently-signed four-year, $160 million deal with the Giants.

The Athletic’s Giants beat reporter Dan Duggan outlines how Jones’ season will flesh out with him likely to earn an additional $2 million in incentives on top of the $19 million cap hit, which will be effective this season.

Broke down Daniel Jones' contract with some details that haven't been previously reported. His cap hit in 2023 is actually $21M due to likely to be earned incentives. Here are some details on his incentives: https://t.co/kzMukG8d1Y pic.twitter.com/UbYpKTL3MS — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 10, 2023

Jones’ 2023 breakdown, as per Over the Cap, is $9.5 million in base salary, a $9 million pro-rated bonus, a $500k workout bonus, and another $2 million in incentive bonuses, as reported above by Duggan.

Related

Giants select popular wide receiver in latest Todd McShay mock draft Should Giants bring back WR Darius Slayton? 2023 NFL draft: Giants awarded two compensatory picks

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire