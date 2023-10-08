Giants’ Daniel Jones leaves Sunday's game vs. Dolphins due to neck injury

Oct 8, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) scrambles with the ball agianst the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

It appears the beating Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been taking over the last few weeks finally caught up to him on Sunday afternoon.

Jones remained down after being sacked by Miami Dolphins defensive end Andrew Van Ginkle early in the fourth quarter. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, but was replaced by backup Tyrod Taylor.

Jones went straight to the locker room alongside trainers and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the afternoon due to a neck injury.

With several starters down to injuries, the Giants have been playing with a makeshift offensive line over the past few weeks. As a result, they've allowed a total of 17 sacks and 28 QB hits over their last seven quarters of football.

Prior to the injury, Jones was 14-of-20 passing for 119 yards while also running for 24 yards on four attempts.

This is a developing story and will be updated...