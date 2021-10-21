Giants' Daniel Jones learned his lesson after scary helmet-to-helmet hit: 'I'll work on it'

Daniel Jones gets tackled on goal line against Cowboys

It was surprising to many that Daniel Jones was available for the Giants this past Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams after what happened in Dallas just a week prior. Running for a touchdown, Jones got popped by two Cowboys defenders and he suffered a concussion that forced him on a cart that took him to the locker room.

Nonetheless, Jones went out on the MetLife Stadium turf and took many more hits from the Rams, but he seems perfectly fine. However, he did learn a lesson down south: Stop leading with the helmet.

"I think the Dallas hit was one thing, but I've realized that," he said when asked about leading with his helmet while running with the ball. "Through these first couple years and [it's] something I certainly need to do better. I'll work on it."

Jones added that on third and goal near the goal line, it's kind of hard not to do everything you can to try to get into the end zone. He did, but it forced him out the rest of the way, as he stood up and wobbled a bit to the point Giants and Cowboys players ran over to keep him upright.

But, as OC Jason Garrett has said in the past, it would be a disservice to the Giants not to have Jones use his legs on offense. He's a lethal rusher when deployed correctly, with speed and length to pick up chunk yardage.

There's a silver lining, though, when you consider Jones has gotten hurt running before this injury. The reason he had to miss games in 2020 was due to his not sliding correctly against the Cincinnati Bengals and suffering a bad hamstring injury.

It's the price a quarterback pays when they leave the pocket -- anything can happen. But, as Jones continues to develop, there are coachable moments, some of which no one ever wants to see. Unfortunately, suffering a concussion while leading with his helmet is one. Ball security after a fumble is another.

That said, Jones might have to do some more running this week with his best offensive lineman, Andrew Thomas, out for at least the next three games as well as weapons like Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay.

If and when he does, the lessons he learned should be in good use.