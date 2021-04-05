Giants’ Daniel Jones leading teammate workouts in Arizona

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
The New York Giants are focused on the 2021 NFL draft after a busy free agency period, but quarterback Daniel Jones is already preparing for what will be a prove-it campaign at MetLife Stadium.

Jones, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, will be leading workouts with his pass-catchers and even some offensive linemen this week in Arizona. Rapoport reported that Jones was the one to initiate the workouts by organizing the week of practices.

Following his leadership, his wide receivers and tight ends will be joining the third-year quaretrback.

It isn’t clear who the offensive players joining Jones will be. That will likely become clear as the week progresses.

This is a big campaign for Jones. He flashed plenty his rookie season while the 2020 season wasn’t so kind to him. He faced the toughest schedule in terms of pass defenses and still had moments when ball security became an issue.

Jones also didn’t get a whole lot of help from his teammates often as the Giants were among the leaders in drop rate during the 2020 season.

While some mock drafts have the Giants adding to the defensive side of the ball with selections like Micah Parsons or Kwity Paye, many are hoping for an offensive addition.

Prospects like wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith could fall to the Giants at No. 11. It’s a pipe dream but if tight end Kyle Pitts somehow falls (he won’t), the Giants should be salivating.

Regardless, this is a big year for Jones but it’s encouraging to see him leading workouts with the team as Big Blue looks to compete in an NFC East division that is wide open.

