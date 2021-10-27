Giants' Daniel Jones and Joe Judge know they can't overlook the recently struggling Chiefs

Daniel Jones smile at practice podium

After going 14-2 last season, the Kansas City Chiefs were heavy Super Bowl favorites and expected to finish with a better record than last year with the extra game. Instead, they've gotten out to a 3-4 start and are third in the AFC West.

The Giants had very different expectations than the Chiefs, but not many would have imagined them only having one less win than KC heading into their Week 8 matchup at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night. The Chiefs defense is ranked 27th in points allowed and 28th in yards allowed. Despite defensive coordinator and former Giants coach Steve Spagnuolo's squad struggling, Giants QB Daniel Jones doesn't want to overlook their defense.

"I don’t know if I see it that way and I know the team doesn’t," Jones said. "They’re a good defense. They’ve been a good defense for the past however many years, the Chiefs have been a top team in the league. They’ve got really good players on defense, guys who can disrupt the game and who can make big time plays. I don’t think there’s anyone on our team or in this building who’s going to overlook them"



The Chiefs have allowed over 400 total yards of offense four times this season, the same amount of times as the Giants. They struggled last week in a 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, while Jones and the Giants earned a much needed win against the Carolina Panthers, dominating in a 25-3 victory. Jones went on to talk about how they plan to attack Spagnuolo's defense.

"Well, you’re always trying to take advantage of the defense, but like I said, I don’t think -- I don’t see this defense that way," Jones said. "I think they’re a good defense, but you’re always trying to attack different parts of what a team does based on their scheme and what they’re doing. So like any week, we’ll prepare to do that."

Story continues

Giants head coach Joe Judge reiterated Jones and knows that the Chiefs defense can still be dangerous in Spagnuolo's scheme.

"Defensively, I think Spags (Spagnuolo) does a great job in terms of mixing up the pressures and staying after your skill players, staying after your quarterbacks, really getting pressure on you," Judge said. "There’s a lot of multiples. He’s not afraid to mix it up at any point in the game."

The Kansas City defense has forced seven turnovers this season and have recorded eight sacks. Jones is prepared to face the pressure and be ready to make adjustments at the line.

"Yeah, I think they’re a pressure team, for sure," Jones said. "They do a lot of different things. I think it’s one of the strengths of the defense is they show you a lot of different looks. So, it’ll be important to see it pre-snap and post-snap, and then recognize pressure when it’s coming. But that’s certainly still a part of what they’re doing."

Judge knows that it's a must-win game for the Chiefs if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive, and said that they can't look at their opponents based on records.

"Nobody in this building is going to in any way, shape or form underestimate this team. Period," Judge said. "This is a very good team. We know that. We know how dangerous and explosive they are. We always expect everybody’s best game. It’s our job to make sure that we’re not overconfident or underestimate anybody."

