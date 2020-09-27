Giants' Daniel Jones hasn't figured out his turnover problem just yet

Throughout the offseason, Giants QB Daniel Jones was focused on correcting a big flaw from his rookie year: turnovers.

But through his first three games of this season, the work hasn't seen any results.

The Giants were steamrolled by the 49ers on Sunday, 36-9, and Jones saw two turnovers for the third straight game -- four if you want to go back to last season's finale.

For a quarterback, it's just unacceptable to continue to be that susceptible to losing the football.

“We look each one of those individually and try to understand what happened and what the mistake was and move on from it. I need to do a better job and that’s what I’m focused on. Those are costly mistakes and certainly I need to correct it," said Jones.

One mistake could have blame shared, or totally on, tight end Evan Engram. A pitch went off his hands, and was recovered by San Fran.

“Just a poor pitch and something we worked on all week and gotta do a better job with that," Jones said, taking the blame.

That's all good and well for Jones to put the blame on himself and not throw his teammates under the bus. But that doesn't change the fact that he made a costly mistake on his interception in the second quarter. Jones was eyeing Engram on an out route, but Fred Warner read his eyes the whole way and picked him off.

“Poor decision in that situation. Can’t afford to turn the ball over there," he said.

Sunday was just Jones' 16th game of his career - he has essentially played in one full season. But with a lack of weapons and a poor offensive line yet again, offseason work to hold onto the ball needs to start to be seen.