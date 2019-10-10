Giants' Daniel Jones had a 'heartbreaking' first exposure to Tom Brady

The legend of Tom Brady was born when a number of current NFL players were in kindergarten.

That's true for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who is 20 years younger than the New England Patriots QB he'll face Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

Did You Know (per @EliasSports): Tonight's matchup between 42-year-old Tom Brady and 22-year-old Daniel Jones is the second-biggest age gap between starting quarterbacks since the merger, trailing only Brady and Sam Darnold last season. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 10, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That means Jones was four years old when Brady won his Super Bowl in New England. And he was six when Brady won another ring -- against Jones' hometown team.

Jones, a Charlotte, N.C., native, recalled that his first memory of the GOAT was watching Brady's Patriots defeat his Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII.

"I remember where I watched it. Went to a friend's house. The Dickens' house. A family friend," Jones told ESPN's Jordan Ranaan.

"Obviously it was heartbreaking when [kicker Adam] Vinatieri made that field goal."

Bad first impressions aside, Jones insisted he didn't grow up hating Brady after that Super Bowl loss.

"Not really," Jones told Ranaan. "Don't think I knew that much at that age. Knew I liked the Panthers."

Ironically, there's a chance Jones and Brady could have been teammates, as the Patriots reportedly showed interest in the Duke product entering the 2019 NFL Draft.

Story continues

Instead, New York drafted Jones sixth overall, setting up a matchup between a 22-year-old rookie and an NFL legend who had multiple Super Bowl titles before the former reached first grade.

"Grew up watching him," Jones added of Brady. "Obviously he's won a lot, achieved a lot in his career. So a lot of respect for that."

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Giants' Daniel Jones had a 'heartbreaking' first exposure to Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston