Giants' Daniel Jones gives Super Bowl LVI tickets to local QB after mother's death

Giants QB Daniel Jones is sending a local New Jersey quarterback to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

Red Bank Catholic's Alex Brown unfortunately lost his mother in November after her battle with breast cancer. In his next football game for the Caseys, a day after his mother's passing, Brown through for six touchdowns and rushed for two, a total of eight in a win over Morris Catholic.

Hearing about the story, Jones FaceTimed Brown and broke the news to him that he's going to the Super Bowl in February. Check it out:

"On behalf of the Giants, just wanted to let you know that we wanted to recognize and give you three tickets to the Super Bowl...," Jones said on FaceTime.

A wonderful gesture from Jones and the Giants, and certainly an experience Brown and his family won't forget.