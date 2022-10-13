Giants’ Daniel Jones focused on winning, not a new contract

The New York Giants declined the fifth-year option for quarterback Daniel Jones, essentially making him a lame duck here in 2022.

Given the team’s financials, DJ’s play in recent years and their potential 2023 draft position, it was a smart business decision for first-year general manager Joe Schoen. It left the team with several options depending on how Jones performed and how the Giants finished the season.

Now at 4-1 through five weeks and with Jones playing well, the Giants are slowly drifting away from the top of the NFL draft order. And the conversation has to be had: if Jones continues to play at a high level, is he worthy of a new contract?

It’s something Schoen is undoubtedly mulling over at this point. Jones, on the other hand, is not.

“No, I don’t think – it’s certainly not my focus,” Jones said on Wednesday when asked if he’s thinking about a new contract. “I think we’re all focused on whatever the next opponent is and making sure we go 1-0 that week. That’s been my focus and that doesn’t change. I think that’s consistent across the locker room.”

That sort of mindset, which is true to form for Jones, will only further endear him to the coaches and front office staff. But it’s his play on the field that’s really been proving some doubters wrong.

Still, Jones’ focus remains on bettering himself and helping the team win. Nothing more, nothing less.

“I don’t think it was ever really my focus to prove to people one way or the other. My focus was to play as well as I thought I could play and put the team in a position to win,” Jones said. “That doesn’t change for me. Each week, you try to get better, you try to improve and play the best football you can. I think if we all do that, we’ll be in a good spot. That’s the approach we all take.”

Jones has improved quite significantly and those around the NFL are beginning to take note. Even the humble Jones had to admit he’s gotten better.

“I think I’m improving. I think I’m improving week-to-week. So, that’s been my goal,” he said.

Story continues

Related

Landon Collins: 'Dave Gettleman didn't want me' with Giants If you're in the red, you'll get Giants vs. Ravens on TV Giants' Darnay Holmes turns viral NSFW moment into NFT

List

Giants vs. Ravens: 5 things to know about Week 6

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire