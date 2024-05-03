Giants’ Daniel Jones focused on what he can control

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was not insulated from the rumors and speculation leading up to the 2024 NFL draft. He was fully aware that reports suggested general manager Joe Schoen was looking to trade up for a quarterback.

But Jones, very much like Eli Manning before him, doesn’t let that outside noise impact him mentally. It didn’t change his approach or focus, and it won’t change his preparation ahead of the regular season.

“I’m focused on what I can control and that is preparing to play good football,” Jones said, via The Athletic. “So, getting healthy and I’ll be ready to go.”

Jones added that he continues to progress in his recovery from a torn ACL and expectations remain that he’ll be ready for training camp.

“I’m in a good spot. I’ll be ready to go for training camp,” he said.

Entering his third season under head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Jones needs to turn a corner and establish himself as the unquestioned franchise staple.

An improved offensive line and the addition of first-round wide receiver Malik Nabers should help in accomplishing that goal.

“I’m excited,” Jones said of Nabers, via ESPN.

Jones typically gets his teammates together for an unofficial minicamp during the offseason but given his recovery status, it’s unclear if he plans to carry on that annual tradition.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire