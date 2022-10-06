Giants’ Daniel Jones ‘feeling a lot better’ as London trip nears

The New York Giants are heading to London this week to face the Green Bay Packers. Both teams are 3-1 and it’s the highest combined winning percentage entering an international game in Week 4 or later in NFL history.

But don’t expect a shootout. The Giants’ already challenged offense will be even more challenged this week as quarterback Daniel Jones is dealing with a sprained ankle. Even if he does play, he won’t be as mobile and as we know, being mobile is his one of his strengths.

Jones practiced with his ankle heavy wrapped on Wednesday and is confident he will play on Sunday.

“I’m feeling good. I’m feeling a lot better today,” Jones told reporters. “Overall felt good and felt like I could do most things.”

The Giants will practice on Thursday and then be on the field again early Friday after heading across the pond. Jones sees himself improving incrementally each day until game day.

“Sunday is a little bit away. I think I’ll continue to progress throughout the week and see how I feel. I’m confident in my ability to throw from the pocket, throw outside the pocket, and make plays from both,” he said.

But will he be able to run? Last week against Chicago, Jones ran for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Even if healthy, that would be difficult against this Green Bay front.

The Giants lead the NFL in rushing yards per game (192.5), mainly due to the resurgence of running back Saquon Barkley, but Jones’ ability to scramble has augmented those efforts. Jones touched on the Giants’ suddenly powerful running game.

“I think it’s a huge credit to the guys up front. It starts with them, and they’ve been doing a good job controlling the line of scrimmage and opening up holes for Saquon for (Matt) Breida, for myself, for anybody to run the ball,” he said. “We’ll continue to lean on that. Those guys have played well.”

The Packers will be ready, but will the injury-laden Giants and Jones be ready remains the question.

“We’ve got a lot of tough guys on the team. Tough group,” said Jones. “I think a lot of guys throughout the year get banged up and dealing with little things here and there and everyone’s trying to be out there. So, I’m no different.”

