Giants’ Daniel Jones expected to clear concussion protocol

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will be a full participant in practice on Friday and is expected to clear the concussion protocol ahead of the Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Judge told reporters Friday that Jones still needs to get cleared by the independent neurologist, which is the final step in the protocol. Once that is done, likely after practice Friday or on Saturday, Jones will be cleared to play for Week 6.

https://twitter.com/DDuggan21/status/1449033077611761679

It’s a pretty quick turnaround for Jones, who took a nasty hit to the helmet during the Week 5 loss against the Dallas Cowboys. Trying to walk toward the huddle, Jones stumbled a bit. This made it seem like a long shot for him to be ready a week later.

However, the third-year quarterback is logging a full practice on Friday and should be expected to play against the Rams in Week 6.

