Giants’ Daniel Jones exits Raiders game with knee injury

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones returned from a neck injury on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders but that would be short-lived.

In the final seconds of the first quarter, Jones appeared to suffer a non-contact knee injury but briefly remained in the game. On the very next snap, Jones attempted to set before a pass and immediately crumbled to the ground.

Trainers quickly rushed onto the field and guided Jones into the blue medical tent.

More to come…

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire