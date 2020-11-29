Giants’ Daniel Jones exits Bengals game with injury
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones exited Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with what looked to be a right hamstring injury. It appeared as if he took a knee to the thigh, but he went down to the turf one play later grabbing his left hamstring. After the Giants defense held Cincinnati to a three-and-out, Jones returned on the ensuing offensive series but was still noticeably limping and after two plays, he was again taken out of the game