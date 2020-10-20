Giants' Daniel Jones doesn't want turnover issues to affect his aggressiveness: 'That's the challenge'

Unfortunately for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, turnover problems are something that have plagued him during the early part of his pro career.

In 19 career games, Jones has thrown 18 interceptions and fumbled the ball 22 times. This season alone, Jones’ TD/Int ratio is just 3:6, and his 3.0 interception rate is the eighth highest in football.

But while Jones is making a conscious effort to eliminate mistakes, the second-year Duke product also want to make sure that he keeps an aggressive mindset, taking chances when they’re presented.

“Yeah, I think that’s kind of the job in a sense, that you need to be able to do both. You need to be able to protect the football and be aggressive and aggressively take what they give you as a quarterback,” Jones said during his session with reporters on Tuesday. “That’s the challenge, that’s my job, and I continue to improve with it.

“I think that’s the challenge as a quarterback, is understanding when to try to make those plays and when not to. … I think also it’s important to learn from your mistakes, but not to let them affect your aggression or the opportunity to make some of those plays, and I don’t think I have. I think I’ve taken them when they’ve been there. I’ll continue to improve with that.”

Jones’ QB rating this season sits at just 71.0, second lowest in the NFL behind only the Jets’ Sam Darnold. While the Giants are last in the league in total offense (275.3) and 31st in points per game (16.8), Jones wants to make sure that Big Blue is still doing everything that they can to learn from their mistakes, while also getting the most out of the talent that the Giants have on the field.

“We’re doing what we can to execute as an offense and move the ball as a team. I think that’s the important thing,” said Jones. “That’s where our focus is, is making sure every time we touch the ball, we’re moving it and scoring points and finishing with touchdowns. We have a lot of good players, a lot of people who can do a lot and make a lot of plays for us. My job is to get them the ball. Yeah, I’m confident in where we are as an offense and excited going forward.”

At 1-5, the Giants still find themselves right in the thick of the NFC East hunt, as the other teams in the division have gotten off to a horrendous start. With a win on Thursday over the 1-4-1 Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants could potentially find themselves tied in the standings with Dallas, should the Cowboys lose to Washington (Dallas would technically hold the head-to-head tie-breaker, however).

Jones knows Thursday is another opportunity for the Giants to prove what they’re capable of as an offense.

“All these divisional games are big, and I think guys understand that,” said Jones. “Guys have an awareness as to where the division is and the standings. … We’re focused on this week. We’re focused on this game and it being a big divisional game. It’s important for that reason. Guys are locked into that and excited to get out there.”