Giants' Daniel Jones discusses his first half of the season and preparation for Week 11 matchup against Buccaneers

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones spoke to media on Tuesday ahead of the team's bye week to discuss their Week 11 matchup against the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay has started the season 6-2 to put them atop the NFC South, while Jones and the Giants earned their third win of the season in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Giants will prepare for the Bucs during their bye week, as Jones gave a self-assessment of his first half of the season.

"Overall, I think a lot of the things I wanted to do better, I think I’ve done some of them and that’s been encouraging," Jones said. "I think at times I can be better protecting the ball and getting it out quicker and I think those are things I’m always focused on, so just being more consistent with that and continuing to work to improve."



He has experienced highs and lows against the Bucs in his career so far, including his first NFL start and win back in 2019. Jones was asked about what he remembers from that game, as he threw for 336 yards with two touchdowns and added in 28 yards on the ground with two more scores.

"I think just that second half," Jones said. "The first half obviously wasn’t great. We did a couple things, but the second half and kind of just catching rhythm, making plays. The final drive I think was the thing I’ll remember the most."



Jones added that he saved his jersey from that win, commemorating his first NFL win. However, things were different in 2020 when the Bucs sacked Jones three times and forced him to throw two interceptions on the way to a 25-23 victory.

"It wasn’t a great game for sure and definitely things that I could’ve done better, things I learned from," Jones said. "Whether it was the low point, I don’t know. I think protecting the ball was big in that game and we didn’t do that great."

He went on to talk about the changes that were made following the loss to the Bucs, as he focused on limiting turnovers as much as possible.

"I think there were several key plays in that game I learned from and mistakes that we talked about not making anymore," Jones said. "That was an important game from a learning standpoint and protecting the ball."

