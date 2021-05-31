Giants’ Daniel Jones has demonstrated impressive leadership this offseason

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Benton
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There’s an old saying that actions speak louder than words.

If you subscribe to that line of thinking, you can’t help but to be impressed with what New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has done this offseason.

Entering his third year — a boom or bust season — Jones has worked nonstop to not only perfect his craft, but to develop a bond and chemistry with his teammates.

Related

NFL Analysis Network projects these stats for Giants' Daniel Jones in 2021

Giants' Joe Judge: 'Daniel Jones is our quarterback'

Giants' Daniel Jones was NFL's No. 1 deep ball passer in 2020

In April, Jones organized private workouts for his teammates in Arizona and scheduled things so that anyone who wanted to attend, could. His efforts drew rave reviews from Sterling Shepard, one of the longest-tenured Giants.

“It just shows his leadership skills in getting everybody together and trying to get some of the timing down,” Shepard told the New York Daily News. “That’s important for offense, especially receiver to QB. Good session. We had a great time out there getting to know each other and bonding with each other, as well. Just shows you [Jones’] maturity level in being able to set something like that up.”

Jones has also organized regular throwing sessions in New Jersey with the likes of Shepard, David Sills and his newest teammate, Kenny Golladay.

But the leadership Jones has demonstrated doesn’t begin and end with his receivers, tight ends and running backs. The 24-year-old has also made time to workout with some of his offensive linemen, namely guard Will Hernandez.

And when the voluntary portion of the offseason program rolled around, there was Jones — the first one in the building and the last one to leave despite pressure from the NFLPA to skip all voluntary activities.

“I’m proud of the way he works every day. This guy comes to work every day and whatever phase he’s in, if he’s in the weight room, getting treatment on field, throwing with his teammates, organizing things outside this building, the guy always has a plan of how he’s going to attack things and proud to watch how he’s worked,” head coach Joe Judge said of Jones, one of the team’s captains in 2020.

“I look for [players] to come in and work their hardest and pay attention to details we are coaching and put the team first. This guy does that every time he walks in the building. Very pleased with the way he’s working and looking for improvement from every one of our players on I daily basis and our coaches as well. . . I’m proud of the way Daniel is working and leading both [physically] and vocally.”

When Jones isn’t training, he’s still bonding. He invited Golladay and tight end Kyle Rudolph out to dinner shortly after each player signed as a way to introduce himself and break the ice with his newest playmakers.

And the work never stops for Jones. Even during his down time, he continues to grind. He was recently seen on video working on his pocket movement efficiency with Mickey Brueckner of Annex Sports Performance in Chatham.

It’s that sort of relentless determination that makes Jones’ coaches and teammates love him.

“His teammates and everyone have bought in,” Victor Cruz told “Good Morning Football” in April. “When you ask his teammates about him, when you ask the receiving crops about him, when you ask the tight ends and different position groups, they’ve all got his back. They all love him. He takes care of everyone. He understands what it is to be a quarterback of the New York Football Giants, and that’s not an easy feat.

“I think having similar character traits to Eli [Manning] in terms of his temperament, in terms of the way he treats players and his teammates… I think that’s going a long way for him off of the field.”

This type of leadership is nothing new for Jones, who accepted blame for everything that went wrong in 2020 — even when it clearly wasn’t his fault.

“I tried to get the ball out of my hands and I dropped out. I have to do a better job with that. We will go back and look at the tape and continue to learn and improve,” Jones said after a Week 7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last year. “The ball was in my hand. I have to do a better job with those situations.

“I have to do a better job putting the ball in a better position. The look is a specific one so I have to do a better job of recognizing that.”

By most accounts, Jones’ leadership, work-ethic and determination can not be questioned. Yet, with one slip of the tongue during OTAs last week, Jones was labeled “naive” for daring to suggest that improvement rests on the shoulders of all 11 players on the field — an absolute matter of fact.

“It’s on all 11 of us to do our jobs. That’s certainly something Coach Judge, Coach [Jason] Garrett remind us as a group, as a team, especially on offense, to do our job. Each person of the 11 has to do their job in order for us to be successful,” Jones told reporters.

Jones may be a leader on the field, but Judge is the leader of the team. And the coach doesn’t care what the outside perception is or what media members want to see from Jones or anyone else on the team — he has his vision and wants to see his players follow it.

Jones did.

But there was more to Jones’ Zoom interview with reporters than just those few lines — there was more context that got left out.

“Going into my third year, a lot of [my growth as a leader] has to do with the relationships you develop with guys. A lot of these guys I’ve played with each of my first two years,” Jones said. “We have a good group, a lot of leaders who are communicating regularly. Everyone’s always thinking about ways we can get together to get better, to improve, do everything we can to be prepared going into camp.

“As a quarterback, my role is a lot of times to be that communicator, to bring guys together, to get guys moving toward where we need to go, thinking about our goals and what we want to accomplish come this fall.”

But wait, there was more…

“Certainly, the quarterback plays a role in that — communication, getting everyone on the same page. I have a lot of responsibility in that,” Jones said.

Doesn’t sound like a guy shying away from his leadership responsibilities or dodging his importance to the team, does it? Full context matters.

If you want the real pulse on Daniel Jones, ask his teammates and pay less attention to what’s written about him.

“He’s a hard worker. He’s in the building well before anybody else, me and him are,” safety Logan Ryan said of Jones in October. “I believe in him, I have full faith in him. . . He has no problem being a leader, he has no problem working hard. He has no problem putting the time in, I think the Giants have the right guy when it comes to that.”

You’re a leader when your teammates view you as a leader, not when the New York media says you are. And Daniel Jones has happily accepted that role as a leader and he certainly acts like it.

List

5 Giants who could break out in 2021

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s proof that the Vikings tried trading up for Justin Fields

    This video proves the Minnesota Vikings tried trading up for quarterback Justin Fields.

  • MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Hitters & Stacks for Sunday, May 30th

    Sunday, May 30, may lose a game or two with the continued dodgy weather, but there is still plenty of baseball. Let’s get into the top MLB DFS picks for hitters and stacks for Yahoo, DraftKings and FanDuel. Be sure head over to the Awesemo MLB DFS Home Page for all the best written daily fantasy […] The post MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Hitters & Stacks for Sunday, May 30th appeared first on Awesemo.com.

  • Cardinals’ Jordan Phillips left off top defensive lineman rankings

    His first season with the Arizona Cardinals started well but injuries derailed his 2020 season, landing on IR twice.

  • Colts’ Quenton Nelson remains PFF’s top-ranked guard

    Big Q has been transcendent since arriving in 2018.

  • Jeff Wilson out, many returning for training camp, Fred Warner and more 49ers news

    We look at the last week of news for the Arizona Cardinals' division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers.

  • Nassau County issues advisory for bathing at 17 beaches

    The Department of Health says stormwater runoff from this weekend's heavy rainfall can impact the water quality by elevating bacteria levels.

  • Patrick Mahomes wants Chiefs to become first NFL team to go 20-0

    Mahomes is setting some lofty goals for the Kansas City Chiefs from his charity golf event in Hawaii.

  • PFF surprisingly low on Browns offensive tackles

    Despite being one of, if not the, best offensive line in the NFL, PFF is surprisingly low on the Cleveland Browns offensive tackles.

  • AFC Weakness Watch: Pittsburgh Steelers

    With the Cleveland Browns chasing an AFC Championship, and more, we start our "AFC Weakness Watch" series with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

  • Kyrie Irving was right

    All it took was one Celtics fan to confirm Kyrie Irving's fears and remind us that we as a society are not actually better than this.

  • Boorish fans: 76ers, Knicks, Jazz issue bans after incidents

    The New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz banned a total of five fans from their respective arenas and issued apologies Thursday for incidents during playoff games, and the NBA said that rules surrounding fan behavior will be “vigorously enforced" going forward. The Knicks said they banned a fan from Madison Square Garden for spitting on Atlanta guard Trae Young, the 76ers banned a fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook, and the Jazz said three of their fans were banned indefinitely following a verbal altercation during their game with Memphis.

  • NHL roundup: Defending champion Lightning advance to Round 2

    It was the second shutout in 59 postseason starts for Vasilevskiy. The other came on Sept. 28 in the clinching 2-0 victory against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Pat Maroon, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who are trying to become the first team to win consecutive Stanley Cup titles since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

  • Anthony Davis' bounce back Game 2 started with 'pissed off' practice session

    Usually, the star forward is one to lighten the mood with a smile or by sharing a laugh or two with teammates. It was the opposite. Sources with knowledge of that practice session said Davis walked into the gym deadpanned and voiceless, setting a tone and a vibe the team felt.

  • Basketball-Anadolu Efes edge Barcelona to win Euroleague title

    Anadolu Efes Istanbul clinched their maiden Euroleague basketball title on Sunday when they beat double former winners Barcelona 86-81 in the final after overcoming an early 10-point deficit. Serbian guard Vasilije Micic, who was named the Final Four's most valuable player and is set to join NBA franchise Oklahoma City Thunder next season, led the way with 25 points and Shane Larkin added 21 for Efes. Earlier on Sunday, Armani Milan beat CSKA Moscow 83-73 in the third-place match.

  • Tennis-Djokovic needs to raise his game for French Open bid

    World number one Novak Djokovic will head to the French Open after a patchy start to the claycourt season and aware that he must raise his game if he is to have any chance of securing a 19th Grand Slam title. Having obliterated Daniil Medvedev in the final to clinch the Australian Open in February, Djokovic made a shock last-16 exit at the Monte Carlo Masters against Briton Dan Evans before losing to Russia's Aslan Karatsev in the Serbia Open semi-finals. During the defeat by Karatsev at his own tennis centre in Belgrade, a frustrated Djokovic converted only five of 28 break points as the Russian gained revenge for a straight-sets loss to the Serb in the Australian Open semis.

  • Tua Tagovailoa admits he didn't fully grasp Dolphins playbook as a rookie

    Tagovailoa's admission sheds light on Miami's decision to look to Ryan Fitzpatrick in some late-game situations last season.

  • What did Shohei Ohtani do this week? The two-way star makes himself a meme

    Baseball's resident unicorn stayed hilariously cool and collected during a benches-clearing commotion.

  • Fantasy baseball pitchers to consider dropping: It might be time to move on from Noah Syndergaard

    You need to realize when it's time to move on. Fred Zinkie identifies which pitchers fantasy baseball managers should consider dropping.

  • Showtime Sports announces Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul broadcast team

    The broadcast team for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul pay-per-view boxing match has been revealed.

  • 2021 stage points for the NASCAR Cup Series

    Every 2021 race, except the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, is comprised of three stages — Stage 1, Stage 2 and the Final Stage. The Coca-Cola 600 added a fourth stage. Drivers who finish in the top 10 in Stage 1 and Stage 2 earn additional race points, with the winner of each stage […]