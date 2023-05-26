Giants’ Daniel Jones, Darren Waller already building a dynamic connection

Entering the offseason, the New York Giants were intent on improving the talent around quarterback Daniel Jones.

General manager Joe Schoen added a number of weapons via free agency and the 2023 NFL draft but added the biggest weapon via trade, acquiring tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Waller is one of the best pass catchers at his position when healthy and the Giants hope he adds a dynamic play-maker to the offense.

Jones and Waller have already begun working together and building that chemistry will be key this offseason. It started during private workouts in Arizona and has since continued during organized team activities (OTAs).

“Darren’s been great. I think as soon as you walk on the field, you can see he’s a big guy. He can run. He can run every route. Catches the ball really well, great body control,” Jones told reporters on Thursday. “He’s been really fun to work with. A really smart guy. He’s picked up things really quickly, too.

“He’s a true 6’6″. He’s a true 250, 260, and can fly, can run, can run all the routes. He’s just an impressive athlete. He’s just been locked in. You can tell it’s important to him. He’s put a lot of effort into learning the stuff and getting caught up. It’s been fun working with him.”

Through the first three OTA practices, Jones has found Waller regularly — and often for big plays.

First play of 7 on 7: Daniel Jones hits Darren Waller deep down right sideline for big gain over slot CB Darnay Holmes. This is what gets you excited about the Giants offense this season. Waller a different type of weapon than they’ve had. #giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) May 25, 2023

Daniel Jones & Darren Waller building some impressive chemistry already. They just connected again up the right sideline. #Giants — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) May 25, 2023

Tight end Darren Waller had a nice day, hooking up with Daniel Jones for two 7-on-7 touchdowns #NYGiants — The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast (@GiantInsider) May 23, 2023

Waller has been as impressed with Jones as Jones has been with Waller.

“I’ve been very impressed with Daniel. Arm talent, intelligence, funny guy. He’s got a lot of personality that you really get to see once you get to know him some more,” Waller said. “He’s a smart guy. He’s funny. He’s driven. He’s one of the hardest workers as far as like coming in early for preparation and staying after for recovery and doing what he needs to do, having a routine, having a plan. I feel like that sets the tone when you know like, okay, this guy that’s stepping in the huddle telling us what we need to do, where we need to go, he’s really out here putting all the work in and then some, and then he also wants you to have a good time while you do it.

“(He sets) up extra throwing sessions, making sure everybody knows what time, the location. He’s in the weight room, getting his body worked on, prep work, massages. The first time I met him, we were in Arizona. I came in the house, and he was getting body work done. He was getting his arm ready to throw the next day. It’s just like he’s always got a plan. He’s always working towards something. That’s what I respect about him.”

Jones is aware of the mismatch that Waller presents for opposing defenses and the Giants have plans to experiment with their new tight end within the offense.

If all goes the way the Giants hope in Mike Kafka’s offense, Waller may quickly become one of Jones’ favorite targets.

