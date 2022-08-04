Giants’ Daniel Jones, Andrew Thomas cash in on roster bonuses

Breaking News:

John Fennelly
·1 min read
Wednesday was a big day for two former first-round picks of the New York Giants as quarterback Daniel Jones and left tackle Andrew Thomas both had substantial roster bonuses kick in.

Jones, the sixth overall pick in 2019, is in the fourth and final year of a fully-guaranteed $25,664,056 contract, which included a $16,684,768 signing bonus. This year, Jones will earn a base salary of $965,000 and now will enjoy a roster bonus of $3,229,644, while carrying a cap hit of $8,365,836.

Thomas, the fourth overall pick in 2020, is entering the third year of a fully-guaranteed $32,345,588 contract, which included a $21,084,064 signing bonus. In 2022, Thomas’ base salary is $3,550,508 and carries a cap hit of $8,821,524.

Both Jones and Thomas will be major pieces of the Giants’ offense in 2022.

