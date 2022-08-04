Giants’ Daniel Jones, Andrew Thomas cash in on roster bonuses

Wednesday was a big day for two former first-round picks of the New York Giants as quarterback Daniel Jones and left tackle Andrew Thomas both had substantial roster bonuses kick in.

It's a good day to be a recent Giants first-round pick. Daniel Jones ($3.2M) and Andrew Thomas ($2.7M) are due to collect sizable roster bonuses today. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 3, 2022

Jones, the sixth overall pick in 2019, is in the fourth and final year of a fully-guaranteed $25,664,056 contract, which included a $16,684,768 signing bonus. This year, Jones will earn a base salary of $965,000 and now will enjoy a roster bonus of $3,229,644, while carrying a cap hit of $8,365,836.

Thomas, the fourth overall pick in 2020, is entering the third year of a fully-guaranteed $32,345,588 contract, which included a $21,084,064 signing bonus. In 2022, Thomas’ base salary is $3,550,508 and carries a cap hit of $8,821,524.

Both Jones and Thomas will be major pieces of the Giants’ offense in 2022.

