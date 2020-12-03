Giants’ Daniel Jones already ‘feeling better,’ wants to play

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones did not practice on Wednesday, three days after suffering a hamstring injury in a 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, the 23-year-old did work off to the side with trainers and insists he’s already feeling a bit better. In fact, Jones is preparing like he’s going to start in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks even though that scenario is unlikely to play out.

“I’m feeling good and it’s healing, recovering, so just trying to take it day by day, do what the trainers and doctors are telling me to do and follow their guidance on all that stuff. It’s feeling better and certainly working hard to make sure it keeps going that way,” Jones told reporters.

“I think as far as my approach, I certainly want to play and I want to be out there and doing everything I can to get out there. Where that puts me or how I recover depends on what I do day to day and that’s what my focus is, on what I’m doing and focusing on healing up.”

Jones stopped short of saying he’d suit up today if there were a game, but certainly feels more optimistic about returning this season than he did just a few days ago.

“Luckily, there’s not a game today and to think of a hypothetical here, I’m sure we all use the week to prepare our bodies to play on Sundays. That’s part of the schedule and the way it works for all of us, so I’m not sure. My goal is to continue to improve throughout the week,” Jones said. “I think as far as where it puts me and how I recover, that’s up to me, up to how I approach this process and I’m doing everything I can to get back as soon as possible.”

In Jones’ likely absence, Colt McCoy is expected to draw the start. He took most of the first-team reps in practice on Wednesday.

