Giants’ Daniel Jones aims for training camp return, says neck is 100%

The New York Giants could possibly see some more changes in their quarterback room this year, especially if they bring in another arm in the 2024 NFL draft.

Daniel Jones, the incumbent at the position, is rehabbing from a season-ending ACL tear and plans to be ready for training camp.

“The plan is to be ready to go by training camp,” Jones told reporters on Monday at the opening session of the Giants’ voluntary offseason training program. “That’s when I’m shooting for and feel good about being ready.”

Jones spoke about the progress he’s made during his rehabilitation, stating he hasn’t had any setbacks.

“I’m coming along well,” he said. “I’ve been throwing for quite some time now. Was throwing stationary pretty soon in the rehab process but have progressed and I’m throwing with movement and dropping, and kind of quarterback-specific drills. So that feels good.”

Jones also dismissed any notion that his neck is a problem or an issue that would linger long-term.

“My neck is 100% healthy. That was a stinger-type injury that’s pretty common in football. That’s calmed down and I feel good,” he said.

Jones is not oblivious to where the team is at when it comes to their quarterback situation. The powers that be — co-owner John Mara, general manager Joe Schoen, and head coach Brian Daboll — have all publicly professed their fondness for Jones, but at the same time, did not rule out bringing in a possible replacement.

“I think you can get into trouble when you try to think too much about some of those things and how it all works out,” Jones said. “Yeah, like your antenna for some of those dynamics and relationships. I’m just focused on what I’m doing, and that’s my rehab, getting healthy, spending time with the guys, and making sure we’re getting on the same page, and having the best spring we can. Like I said, be a better question for Joe and Dabs. I’m focused on what I have to do.”

Asked if thought he was the Giants’ best option at quarterback heading into this season, the former 2019 first-round pick didn’t hesitate.

“Yes, I do,” he said.

We’ll find out if he’s right in the next few months.

