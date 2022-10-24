Giants’ Daniel Bellinger to undergo surgery for facial fracture

New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger left Sunday’s 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars late in the first half on a cart after getting poked in his left eye while making a reception.

According to multiple reports, the injury was as serious as it looked. The rookie suffered a fracture around his eye socket and septum that will require surgery, but the injury aren’t believed to be season-ending.

Bellinger, a fourth-round pick in this year’s NFL draft out of San Diego State, started six of the Giants’ first seven games and has caught 16 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns. He also has a rushing touchdown.

“He got poked in the eye and I would say his eye looks terrible right now,” head coach Brian Daboll said after the game. “He looked like he took a pretty good hook shot there. It’s pretty swollen.”

Bellinger was replaced by backups Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson. The Giants recently added former Jet Lawrence Cager to the practice squad.

Related

Giants vs. Jaguars: Statistics, numbers and broken records Giants open as 2.5-point road underdogs vs. Seahawks Kayvon Thibodeaux has strong words for Giants doubters

List

Giants report card: How we graded Big Blue in Week 7 win

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire