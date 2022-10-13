Giants’ Daniel Bellinger taking on large role, getting better each day

The New York Giants knew they could be getting something special when they selected San Jose State tight end Daniel Bellinger in the fourth round of this year’s NFL draft.

Bellinger did not set the world on fire at SDSU but he did show improvement from year to year and he had one treat the Giants sorely needed at tight end — sure hands.

So far in his first five games, Bellinger has played on 60 percent of the snaps on offense and has caught 10 of 12 targets for 101 yards and a touchdown. He has also rushed for a score.

In the process, Bellinger has been a solid blocker who is quickly acclimating to the pro game. He is seen as ascending player by both coaches and teammates.

“I think he’s come a long way,” said head coach Brian Daboll. “He’ll be the first to tell you, he’s still got to keep on improving.

“But I’d say he’s a tough-minded individual. Tight end is a difficult position to go from college — usually — to the NFL. We ask him to do quite a bit; I’ve been very happy with how he’s approached things. I’ve been on him pretty early on, having coached the tight ends for a little while.”

Daboll also heaped some praise on the staff and scouts for finding Bellinger.

“Brandon Brown, Tim McDonnell did a great job of scouting him coming out (of college),” Daboll said. “They were huge proponents of him during the draft process, and as we got to know him, what he stood for, some of the intangibles that we look for, he’s done a good job. And we’ve asked him to do a variety of things. He just gets a little bit better each day. But again, it’s a tough position. They all are, but it’s a tough position to go from college right away to the NFL. And give Brandon and Tim some credit, too. They really stood on a table for him when they did their evaluations.”

Daboll concluded by reiterating that Bellinger still has much to improve on going forward but he and Daboll are like-minded.

In last Sunday’s 27-22 win over Green Bay in London, Bellinger was handed the ball on a run-pass option in the red zone. He appeared for a second to be passing to quarterback Daniel Jones but then tucked the ball in and dove into the end zone for the score.

“If there’s any way you can run it in first, just run it in,” Daboll told Belllinger, as Daboll explained to PFT by phone after Sunday’s 27-22 win.

After the game, Bellinger told Daboll, “I heard your voice. I knew I could run it in.”

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire