Giants’ Daniel Bellinger once again attending Tight End University

Following the retirement of Darren Waller, New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger seems primed to make the most of the opportunity in front of him.

Last week, Bellinger made it clear that with the void left by Waller, he is ready to do whatever the team needs him to do.

“Whatever they need me to do, I’m going to do,” Bellinger told reporters during minicamp. “I’m just going to do anything they want me to do. They want me to stick my head in the dirt, go out, and catch a pass; I’m going to do what they need me to do.”

Meanwhile, in an effort to continue bettering himself, Bellinger is attending Tight End University for the third consecutive year.

Daniel Bellinger present once again for TE University. A big year on the way for the young TE, especially with Darren Waller out of the picture #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/U4AZcwalye — GMEN HQ (@GMENHQ) June 17, 2024

The Giants’ third-year tight end will have to earn the starting job over rookie Theo Johnson, who the team selected in the fourth round of this year’s draft with the status of Waller unclear. Coincidentally, Bellinger was also taken in the fourth round of his respective draft.

Last year, Bellinger caught the eye of both George Kittle and Travis Kelce, two of the league’s best tight ends, who founded Tight End University in 2021.

As Bellinger continues to improve and gets accustomed to the NFL, he has made his attendance at Tight End U a routine at this point.

After getting bumped down on the depth chart when Waller was acquired last offseason, the Giants will now lean on Bellinger ahead of 2024. He certainly hopes to build off his impressive rookie year and re-establish himself as a reliable option for Daniel Jones.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire