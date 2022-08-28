Giants’ Daniel Bellinger, Jayln Holmes ruled out vs. Jets

New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger and defensive tackle Jayln Holmes both sustained concussions and were ruled out halfway through the preseason finale against the New York Jets.

Bellinger’s injury is a significant blow to a tight end room that has questions about depth. The fourth-round pick had impressed throughout training camp and the preseason, especially when it came to his work as a pass-catcher.

Holmes, a 2018 fourth-round pick, signed with the Giants during the offseason and has been battling for a rotational role on the interior defensive line.

