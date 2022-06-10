Giants’ Daniel Bellinger will attend Tight End U this summer

The New York Giants believe they have a potential top tight end in rookie Daniel Bellinger, a fourth-round pick out of San Diego State. So much so, that they are sending him back to school this summer for further development.

The school Bellinger will attend is not actually a ‘school’ but more of a camp run by All-Pro tight ends Travis Kelce and George Kittle, which focuses on playing the position at the NFL level.

Bellinger will be heading to Nashville later this month along with scores of others to “spend time breaking down film, running through drills, discussing the theory and practicality of their jobs, and bonding over their mutual love of all things tight end,” as per Newsday’s Tom Rock.

Bellinger possesses prototypical size (6’5″, 253) for the position and has shown that he has the potential to become a full-service NFL tight end. He also has the right mindset and understanding of the position.

“You’re pounding the guy, you’re pounding the guy, he thinks you’re going to pound him again, and you slip out and get a touchdown,” Bellinger told Rock about what his role is likely to be.

The Giants are in flux at tight end at the moment. They cut ties with last year’s group (Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith) and are heading in a new direction with veteran Ricky Seals-Jones, Jordan Akins and a slew of younger players, including Bellinger.

As for the camp, Bellinger is looking forward to rubbing elbows with some of the best tight ends in the game.

“I just want to learn from them,” Bellinger said this week. “I have a long way to go but the biggest thing for me is to learn from them. You grow up watching them and then in college you watch them on tape but now getting an opportunity to either just text them or talk to them . . . I can really get an inside perspective.”

