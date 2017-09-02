Giants make cuts to 53, place Mark Herzlich on injured reserve

The Giants reached the regular-season limit of 53. Among their moves, they released veterans Josh Johnson, Mike Nugent and Will Tye and placed linebacker Mark Herzlich on injured reserve.

Herzlich was diagnosed with a stinger in a training camp practice and did not play in a preseason game. Since joining the team as a rookie free agent in 2011, he has played in 88 regular-season games with 17 starts and made 121 tackles.

“We felt it was best to put Mark on IR this year and give him an opportunity to get healthy,” Giants coach Ben McAdoo said. “He’ll still be involved with the team, whether it’s in the locker room, or in the meeting rooms. Mark will still be around to help the guys.”

The Giants also parted ways with running back Shaun Draughn and defensive end Devin Taylor as well as tackle Adam Bisnowaty, the team’s 2017 sixth-round draft choice, tackle Adam Bisnowaty.



The Giants also acquired cornerback Ross Cockrell in a trade with the Steelers for a conditional choice in the 2018 NFL Draft.

“Today was a challenging day. This week was a challenging week,” McAdoo said. “. . . It’s a tough day every time you go through it. The second year is probably harder than it was last year, considering the relationships you build with the men on the team.”

The rest of the cuts were: running back Khalid Abdullah; fullback Jacob Huesman; receivers Travis Rudolph, Jerome Lane, Canaan Severin, Marquis Bundy and Ed Eagan; offensive linemen Jon Halapio, Jarron Jones and Matt Rotheram; defensive linemen Jordan Williams and Bobby Richardson; linebackers Stansly Maponga, Deontae Skinner, and Curtis Grant; cornerbacks Donte Deayon, DaShaun Amos and Nigel Tribune; and safeties Ryan Murphy and Trey Robinson.



The Giants placed defensive tackle Josh Banks (shoulder) on injured reserve.

