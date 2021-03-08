Giants cut WR/ST Cody Core, but door may not be shut just yet

Giants wide receiver Cody Core vs Cowboys

Cody Core is the latest Giants player to be cut, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano. But his career in New York may not be over just yet.

According to a source from Vacchiano, the Giants left the door ajar for Core, who could return at a lesser salary once he's fully healthy. He suffered a season-ending Achilles injury before the season began in 2020.

Core was due $2 million in 2021 with a $500,000 roster bonus and $50,000 workout bonus. New York clears $2 million in cap room by letting him go.

That brings their grand total somewhere around $11 million following the release of WR Golden Tate and LB David Mayo.

Levine Toilolo's contract was also restructured, Vacchiano confirmed, though the new number has not yet been disclosed. He was set to make $2.95 million next season.

Core has been a solid special teamer for the Giants during the 2019 campaign, playing a valued role on both sides of it. He was a solid gunner on return defense, always around the ball which is what a special teams savant like head coach Joe Judge likes to see.

But Judge never got to coach him as he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during training camp. The 26-year-old will be entering his fifth season in the NFL this year.